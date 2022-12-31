Five Culinary Stars Take on the Date Challenge

It’s not the kind of day one expects in the desert.

Palm Springs, synonymous with sunshine and blue skies, is stormy. The dramatic sky appears to be a patchwork of gray, while the mighty mountains are encircled by wisps of candyfloss clouds. Heavy raindrops inspire the pool water to dance. Creosote scents the air.

“Hey, it’s a perfect day for grilling!” proclaims chef Daniel Villanueva, carrying a tabletop grill to the covered patio of a midcentury home in the Movie Colony neighborhood. He and four other masters of their craft are gathered to take on our date challenge, finding new ways to utilize the Coachella Valley’s iconic fruit.

Villanueva had been joking about the moody weather, but he’s also correct — the shifting sky is an apt backdrop for an afternoon of culinary exploration. Like the weather, the splendor of the date is revealed in unexpected preparations.

Yes, sunshine and date shakes are sublime, but let’s leave those for the postcards. There’s something more interesting, more authentic when things get unpredictable.

Coachella valley chefs are well acquainted with California cuisine. The concept traces back to the 1950s, when chef Helen Evans Brown published a cookbook that was a veritable blueprint for contemporary California cuisine — she promoted fresh, ingredient-driven cooking using food sourced from local farmers rather than supermarkets.