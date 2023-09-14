Coachella Valley Patients Discuss Their Experiences With Weight-Loss Surgery

Indio resident Dimitrius Rincon weighed 580 pounds when he decided to take control of his health and lose the weight once and for all. After losing modest amounts of weight on his own, he determined that was ready for the next step: bariatric surgery. A member of Rincon’s church recommended Dr. Ramy A. Awad, M.D., F.A.S.M.B.S., who specializes in minimally invasive advanced robotic bariatric surgery.

“Dr. Awad and his team truly care about the lives of their patients,” says Rincon, now 36. “This surgery was my last resort. I’d tried to lose the weight on my own and just couldn’t stick with it. Dr. Awad and his team were incredible in helping me have a normal life again.”

Rincon underwent a duodenal switch, which Dr. Awad says accounts for only about 1.5% of all bariatric surgeries due to its complexity.

“It’s not a new procedure, but it’s historically been technically difficult to do,” Dr. Awad explains. One of the top robotics surgeons in California, Dr. Awad was the first surgeon to perform a robotic duodenal switch in Southern California, and he continues to offer this effective surgery in his Palm Springs practice.

“The duodenal switch is the most powerful metabolic procedure to help with weight loss, resolution or remission of diabetes, and cardiovascular risk and stroke reduction,” Dr. Awad says. “It also has the best long-term weight loss.”

Since Rincon’s surgery in November 2022, he’s lost 130 pounds and is now down to 315 pounds. Since the surgery, Rincon married his wife, Ruby, and started a job as a bus driver for Coachella Valley Unified School District. He credits his surgery for helping him to achieve both milestones.