How Do I Maintain a Healthy Brain?

On the brighter side, the Lancet Commission, in a 2020 update of its report on dementia, recognized a range of “modifiable risk factors” — giving people methods for preventing cognitive decline through behavioral shifts. Risk factors identified account for around 40 percent of worldwide dementias. Following are key takeaways from aggregate studies.

For a brain to fire on all cylinders, it needs to be maintained as a well-oiled machine. Activities that engage the mind — socializing and pursuing the arts, learning, problem-solving, etc. — build neural pathways even late in life.

When the brain’s temporal lobes are insufficiently activated by aural input, they shrink, raising the risk of dementia. Multiple studies have shown that people using hearing aids do not experience the cognitive decline otherwise associated with hearing loss.

Exercise augments your brain’s exposure to oxygen and nutrients. A study with 10,308 participants found that more than 2.5 hours a week of moderate to vigorous physical activity lowered dementia risk.

An analysis of 20 studies by the Lancet Commission indicated that a weight loss of 4.4 pounds among people with body mass indexes greater than 25 resulted in “significant improvement in attention and memory.”

A review of 45 studies indicated that light to moderate alcohol consumption reduced dementia risk. One of the most prevalent studies — in the United Kingdom with a 23-year follow-up — concluded that long-term abstinence and excessive drinking were associated with a 17 percent increase in dementia.