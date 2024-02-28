Coachella Valley Repertory Hosts Annual Fundraiser Gala

Coachella Valley Repertory (CVRep) shined a spotlight on the importance of performance art during its annual fundraiser gala, “All the World’s a Stage,” held Feb. 12 at Indian Canyons Golf Resort in Palm Springs. Co-chairs Peggy Jacobs, Hugh Glenn, and Doug Moreland orchestrated a sophisticated evening, themed with vintage airline décor, offering nearly 250 theater enthusiasts a luxury “round-the-world” experience.

CVRep executive artistic director Adam Karsten served as the charismatic “flight captain” for the entertainment, featuring stars from the theater’s recent production of Cabaret. Seamlessly blending glamour and culture, the gala included a competitive live auction offering luxury travel packages to Bali, Italy, Puerto Vallarta, and Big Bear Lake.

Andre van Niekerk and Whittier Trust sponsored the raise-the-paddle segment, with guests pledging $100 to CVRep. The gala committee, chaired by David Cohan, and table sponsors, including Erica Hiller Carpenter and Fernando Diaz, contributed to the evening’s success. The event exemplified the Cathedral City organization’s commitment to enriching the cultural tapestry of the Coachella Valley.