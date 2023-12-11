Where to See Live Theater in the Coachella Valley

So much to see, so little time. It’s an apt description of the theater scene in the Coachella Valley. Whatever your taste, inclination, or age category, something will surely appeal, whether it’s a classic Broadway production or an all-new play about a timely subject. The desert has a wealth of performing talent, and its theatrical companies share a desire to make the area a theater destination.

“We’re trying to create an all-around, high-quality theatrical experience. We want to bring Broadway to the valley for the winter,” says Adam Karsten, executive artistic director at Coachella Valley Repertory. the nonprofit theater better known as CVRep in Cathedral City. This season, CVRep will present Cabaret, the comedy POTUS, and Nice Work If You Can Get It. The company’s venue, a former IMAX theater, seats 200 but feels intimate due to its large stage. “You’re never very far away, and there’s literally not a bad seat in the house.”

CVRep also accommodates stage readings of four new works annually through its Origins program. Now in its second year, Origins is a “page-to-stage” platform that results in one play premiering at the theater the following season. This time around, it’s Summer Session With the Bones Brigade. Effectively a hub for writers, directors, and actors to develop new works, the program also benefits CV Rep. “By collaborating with outside artists,” Karsten says, “we’re able to do what we do better and to find and create the next Broadway show.”