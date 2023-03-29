Coachella Valley’s Taylor Ward Is an Angel in the Outfield

Taylor Ward will arrive at spring training this year a new man. He will face neither the anxiety of winning a job nor the pressure of having to look good. Tempe, Arizona, will be a place to grow and flourish rather than hope and pray for survival.

The Angels outfielder, the pride of Shadow Hills High School in Indio, is a big-leaguer now, a player with not only established credentials (having joined the Los Angeles Angels in 2018), but also reasonable chances at stardom.

This season, he will become the Angels’ left fielder — and he already has a No. 4 ranking among major league baseball’s left fielders, according to a preseason assessment by the MLB Network. That means Ward already rates higher at this position than stars such as Michael Brantley of the Houston Astros who clocks in at No. 8.

It hasn’t always been this way for Ward, who lives in the Phoenix area now and recently welcomed the birth of his first child, a daughter named Cameryn. That makes him a new father with a short commute to a dream job.

“It’s just a great feeling,” the 29-year-old says, “going to spring training, knowing you have a spot.”

His road to the plush outfield grass at Angel Stadium, and the majors in general, began in 2009, when his family moved from Florida to the Coachella Valley. His mother’s job as an executive in the Wyndham Hotel chain triggered the move and a tour of the desert’s high schools. Ward was already a budding baseball prospect, not as an outfielder, but as a catcher. The Wards found the newly opened Shadow Hills, and its baseball coach, Teg Diffey, to their liking. The school was so new that in his first year, as a sophomore, there were only freshmen and sophomores in attendance. Each year after that, a class was added.

“We liked it a lot,” Ward recalls, “and going there was the reason I got recruited by Fresno State.”

Another reason might be the grand slam home run he hit in the prep playoffs.

“Yup, I remember that,” Ward says.