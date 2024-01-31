Coda Gallery in Palm Desert Presents Paintings by Jamie Perry

The minimal, pensive paintings by Jamie Perry have an Edward Hopper quality about them: a solitary figure confronting the world in front of them. There’s the tattooed woman appearing lost in thought as she stares into the horizon of an ominous seascape, and the lone tree on the prairie receiving the only light under all-consuming clouds. The artist, whose new show runs Feb. 2–16, 2024, infuses every painting with the suggestion of endless possibilities found in the vastness of everyday life.