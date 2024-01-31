Coda Gallery in Palm Desert Presents Paintings by Jamie Perry

“Overshadowed” by Jamie Perry.
ART COURTESY CODA GALLERY
The minimal, pensive paintings by Jamie Perry have an Edward Hopper quality about them: a solitary figure confronting the world in front of them. There’s the tattooed woman appearing lost in thought as she stares into the horizon of an ominous seascape, and the lone tree on the prairie receiving the only light under all-consuming clouds. The artist, whose new show runs Feb. 2–16, 2024, infuses every painting with the suggestion of endless possibilities found in the vastness of everyday life.
“The Girl and the Sea” by Jamie Perry
ART COURTESY STEFAN ALTENBURGER, VIA PALM SPRINGS ART MUSEUM
“An open road leading to a vanishing point symbolizes the future and the journey that we all take to get there,” he says. “My paintings are pictorial reflections of images and experiences of the past, where viewers can be transported to a time and place where life was simple and unobstructed.”