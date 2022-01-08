The Joy of Coffee

Discovering Cool Beans

Erika Flannery researched several coffee roasters before opening her pretty patioed shop in the Uptown Design District last February. “I didn’t want to just find a good coffee but people I could work with who have the same values and beliefs that I do,” she says, adding she was seeking a roaster that treats its employees well, knows exactly where the beans are sourced and maintains personal relationships with its farmers.

When her husband’s business partner suggested a family-owned roastery called Sisters Coffee Company based in his hometown of a Bend, Oregon, she added it to her list.

“I reached out to one the owners, and we had over an hour-long conversation,” she recalls. “I felt like we had been friends for a long time. I already liked them, then when I tried the coffee, I was like, ‘Oh, this is the one.’”

The beans are sourced mainly from Central and South America and Ethiopia. “The quality of our coffee stands out, and it’s a conversation starter because you don’t see it around here,” Flannery says. “They only have three accounts in California, and we’re the biggest.”

Steve Garcia, who’s been operating Coachella’s Sixth Street Coffee since 2019, had a similar experience with the roaster he chose: Arcade Coffee Roasters from nearby Riverside.