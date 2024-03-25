Commander’s Palace Brings Louisiana Flair to Palm Desert Food & Wine

Ray Hoyt drove a hundred miles just to have brunch on Sunday at The Gardens on El Paseo. The San Dimas resident — and devout follower of the Instagram account for Commander’s Palace in New Orleans — brought a friend to the sold-out Palm Desert Food & Wine jazz brunch because Commander’s is his “favorite restaurant in the whole United States.”

A show of hands during the event revealed a surprising number of attendees had been to Commander’s, but Hoyt probably had been the most often (his daughter attended college and later was married in New Orleans). He plans to make his ninth dining experience there in 12 days to celebrate his birthday. But the jazz brunch offered an opportunity to watch executive chef Meg Bickford in action with proprietors Lally Brennan and Ti Adelaide flanking her and sharing anecdotes.

A jazzy New Orleans vibe — provided by a horn quartet (Los Angeles’ Blow Brass) —welcomed brunch attendees to the festival terrace for a pre-brunch reception featuring brandy milk “punch,” Mumm Champagne (served straight or in mimosas with orange or cranberry juice), and hot coffee and tea. Christa Cotton, CEO of New Orleans–based El Guapo Bitters and a James Beard Foundation fellow, added Mardi Gras–esque fashion and dance to the scene.

Inside the tent, yellow, green, and blue balloons floated above rows of tables. Bickford, Brennan, and Adelaide began their presentation with a blue crab Ramos gin fizz — a fitting concoction given Henry Charles Ramos’ mixology history in the French Quarter.