Foodies Gather for Palm Desert Food & Wine’s Celebrity Chef Reception

A full moon rose over the Coachella Valley on Saturday evening as Scott Griffith and Gregg Fletcher welcomed approximately 270 guests to their home in the Old Las Palmas neighborhood of Palm Springs. Blustery weather did little to deter a crowd eager to attend Palm Desert Food & Wine’s Celebrity Chef Reception. Fortunately, the property’s snug setting at the base of the San Jacinto Mountains provided shelter along with an impressive backdrop.

Glance to the left, glance to the right — the celebrity chefs were everywhere, chatting with each other, mingling with admirers, and reveling in the special joie de vivre they find here in the desert. “I haven’t been to Palm Springs in 17 years, and it’s gorgeous. So vibrant and everyone’s been so friendly,” chef Aisha Ibrahim said. “Coming from the Pacific Northwest, where we have this thing called the Seattle Freeze and people can be very unfriendly, it’s such a pleasant surprise. Everyone here has been so engaging and kind.”

Fellow chefs in attendance included Tyler Florence, Dominique Crenn, Gale Gand, Meg Bickford, Aarti Sequeira, Afrim Pristine, Jamie Gwen, Mary Sue Milliken, Susan Feniger, Zac Young, Angelo Sosa, Jeremy Loomis, Chris Oh, and local favorite Michael Hung. “It feels like you’re in a movie here,” said Sosa, summing up the general mood. “I mean look at these beautiful palm trees. I just feel like you’re able to dream here, and that’s what we’re going to do.”