Foodies Gather for Palm Desert Food & Wine’s Celebrity Chef Reception

Celebrity chefs pose for a photo-op at the reception.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY NICOLE JARAMILLO
A full moon rose over the Coachella Valley on Saturday evening as Scott Griffith and Gregg Fletcher welcomed approximately 270 guests to their home in the Old Las Palmas neighborhood of Palm Springs. Blustery weather did little to deter a crowd eager to attend Palm Desert Food & Wine’s Celebrity Chef Reception. Fortunately, the property’s snug setting at the base of the San Jacinto Mountains provided shelter along with an impressive backdrop.
Glance to the left, glance to the right — the celebrity chefs were everywhere, chatting with each other, mingling with admirers, and reveling in the special joie de vivre they find here in the desert. “I haven’t been to Palm Springs in 17 years, and it’s gorgeous. So vibrant and everyone’s been so friendly,” chef Aisha Ibrahim said. “Coming from the Pacific Northwest, where we have this thing called the Seattle Freeze and people can be very unfriendly, it’s such a pleasant surprise. Everyone here has been so engaging and kind.”
Fellow chefs in attendance included Tyler Florence, Dominique Crenn, Gale Gand, Meg Bickford, Aarti Sequeira, Afrim Pristine, Jamie Gwen, Mary Sue Milliken, Susan Feniger, Zac Young, Angelo Sosa, Jeremy Loomis, Chris Oh, and local favorite Michael Hung. “It feels like you’re in a movie here,” said Sosa, summing up the general mood. “I mean look at these beautiful palm trees. I just feel like you’re able to dream here, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Tyler Florence and a guest.
As a live band and singer entertained, two separate bars dispensed libations. Passed appetizers provided by five of the celebrity chefs included Korean flying fish roe rice-stuffed inari (Oh), homemade cheddar pecan crackers with mortadella and bourbon mustard (Gwen), pea and garlic hummus with beef tenderloin on a crostini (Gand), carrots in a puffy blanket (Young), and scallop tostada (Loomis). Meanwhile, Tsar Nicoulai Caviar proffered caviar bumps.
“We’re both foodies and love the Food Network,” said homeowner Griffith, explaining what it meant to act as hosts for the evening as Fletcher stood nearby with the couple’s adorable and well-behaved Australian labradoodle. “We hosted two years ago, and we’re the first house ever asked to repeat, which we take as a compliment,” he added. “But most importantly, we do it because FIND Food Bank benefits, and we love supporting our local community.”
When asked, Mary Sue Milliken said: “I am loving the energy of all the chefs together,” said Milliken, a chef and television personality who recently opened Alice B in Palm Springs with business partner Feniger. “We all enjoy each other so much, and then to have a chance to unwind together as well as be back in the kitchen scrambling at select times — it’s great.”
Red and white wine.
Korean flying fish roe rice-stuffed inari.
Mumm Champagne.
Scallop tostadas.
Mingling around the pool and on the spacious lawn, many chefs repeatedly commented on the unique vibe they find only in this area. “There’s an atmosphere in Palm Desert and Palm Springs where people really focus on living the good life — slowing down and making great choices, intentional choices about how they’re going to live,” Sequeira said. “So, when it comes to something like Palm Desert Food & Wine, the people who come are very invested. It’s really very special. It feels like, ‘Oh! I’m with my tribe here!’”
Texas residents Joe and Sandra Ciano obtained tickets to the reception from a friend and were duly impressed. “The evening has achieved and met all our expectations,” Joe said. “It’s as good or better than anything in Austin, and you can quote me on that.” The couple are visiting the area for the very first time and considering buying a home here. Meanwhile, Palm Desert residents Lori and Kenny Rodgers have attended Palm Desert Food & Wine annually for 12 years. “It becomes a reunion of sorts and an opportunity to be able to taste and commune with folks we haven’t seen a year,” Kenny said.
“It’s also exciting to meet new people who don’t live in the area who might be experiencing it for the first time,” Lori added.
However, chef Gwen may have summed it up best: “I love this event. I’ve always loved this event. I think Palm Desert Food & Wine is so full of culinary warmth. The camaraderie, the friendships, the relationships we’ve built, and the community coming together to support it year after year makes it an extraordinary event. I can’t wait to come back next year.”
Champagne.
Scott Griffith and Gregg Fletcher.
Westward whiskey.
Tsar Nicoulai Caviar.
Chefs Chris Oh and Michael Hung.
Guests.