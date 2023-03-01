Find Restoration and Rejuvenation at Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center

Confidence. That’s what Dr. Timothy Jochen helps his patients achieve in how they look and feel. This applies not only to cosmetic patients who get Botox and facial fillers regularly, but also medical patients with psoriasis or eczema who are self conscious about going out in public. Dr. Jochen helps these patients manage their skin conditions.

What gets Dr. Jochen up each morning is his passion for curing skin diseases and making people look and feel beautiful. As the founder of Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center, he inspires his entire team to join him in this cause.

The practice’s approach to patient care is what he calls the best of both worlds. Medical patients are seen with an eye for what will provide the best cosmetic result, and cosmetic patients receive a focus on improving their appearance based on a solid medical foundation and proven technology. One example is the medical/ cosmetic treatment of skin cancer — either Mohs surgery, which minimizes the amount of tissue removed to clear cancer, or a new non-surgical option with imageguided superficial radiotherapy for low-dose radiation, which involves no cutting or stitches.

Contour Dermatology is a unique practice in the desert and even the nation. While the practice maintains a high percentage of medical patients, it has a dynamic following of cosmetic patients, earning it national acclaim. Dr. Jochen is ranked in the top 1% of Botox injectors, the top 2% of CoolSculpting practices, and the top five facial filler injectors in the nation.