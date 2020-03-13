Something Creative is Brewing

If you’ve spent even a short time in the Coachella Valley, you’re already familiar with our most notable homegrown specialty: the almighty date. (We are, after all, responsible for nearly all of the nation’s date production and, of course, for inventing the delectable date shake.) But there’s another locally produced product that’s been gaining traction here in recent years: craft beer.

The valley is now home to several independently owned breweries that churn out signature and seasonal brews, with many utilizing area ingredients — from honey to coffee — to make one-of-a-kind offerings that reflect the region. And there couldn’t be a better time to be brewing. The craft beer biz is on the upswing with craft brewers now making up nearly a quarter of the U.S. beer market, according to trade group Brewers Association. But even non-aficionados are starting to take notice.

“People are becoming more curious about going beyond the regular Coors Light, Bud Light, and Budweiser,” says Kalena Harris, food & beverage operations manager for Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. “We do get a nice amount of people asking, ‘What else do you carry?’ Especially this younger generation. They want to be in the craft beer movement. They want to learn more about it.”

At Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage’s newest addition, the sleek and sophisticated Pivat Cigar Lounge, the beer menu includes four different beers from two local breweries, La Quinta Brewing Co. and Babe’s Brewery. The latter was launched as a microbrewery in 2002 within Rancho Mirage’s Babe’s BBQ restaurant by the late Don Callender, founder of the Marie Callender chain. In 2018, Callender’s son Lucky, an avid homebrewer, took over operations, working with the venue’s longtime brewmaster to come up with new offerings and continuing to create Babe’s flagship beers based on his dad’s original recipes. Two of its most popular are the Blackfin Lager, a lightly hopped dark beer, and Honey Blonde Ale, infused with local orange-blossom honey, both of which are offered at Pivat in bottles that tout eye-catching labels featuring original retro pin-up-girl-themed art.

“The Blackfin Lager is really popular and it’s doing really well and we want to grow into getting a couple more options from them,” according to Harris.