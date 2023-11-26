Cucumber Stars on the Menu at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs

In the culinary world, the cucumber is often relegated to a supporting role — pickled and served alongside a beefy burger and fries, wedged in between a variety of veggies on a colorful crudité platter, or sprinkled as a mere garnish to a lettuce-heavy salad.

However, the ubiquitous cylindrical green gourd — technically considered a fruit because it contains seeds and grows from the flower of the cucumber plant — is ready for its closeup. Thanks to the cuke’s mild flavor, crunchy texture, and refreshing properties (it’s made up of more than 95 percent water), the unsung ingredient can easily become the star of both dishes and drinks all year long in the Coachella Valley.

Here are three ways that chef Kieran Fleming, director of food and beverage at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs, is featuring cool cucumbers on many of his menus right now.