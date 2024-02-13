Date Night Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Greater Palm Springs

Order flowers early. Know if they prefer gold or silver jewelry. Skip the chalky conversation hearts. Valentine’s Day is full of rules, but the most important mandate is simple: Do something you love with someone you love. Whether that’s hitting the trails or belting along to a cover band, the Coachella Valley has killer date spots for romantic outings and get-togethers with close pals, whatever you and your people adore — no UR CUTE candy heart required.

For Artists

Anyone who’s seen Ghost knows that ceramics can be seriously sexy. Outposts like Silica Studios in Palm Springs and Old Town Artisan Studios in La Quinta offer group and private classes where you can learn to transform clay into bowls, mugs, and vases (for all those V-Day flowers). Bonus: Since courses are offered in four-week sessions, you’ll have built-in dates for a month.

For Foodies

Share a meal you’ll still be talking about years down the line at fine dining spots like Palm Springs’ seasonally minded Workshop Kitchen + Bar and French-inspired Palm Desert restaurant Cuistot. For a more playful rendezvous, chart a path through restaurant-heavy areas like Old Town La Quinta or El Paseo in Palm Desert, picking a different eatery for drinks, apps, entrées, and dessert.