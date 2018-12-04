The color red has taken on new meaning for valley artist David Fairrington.

A little over a year ago, the color allowed Fairrington, who teaches at Desert Arts Center in Palm Springs, a chance to let his female subjects make a statement about who they were.

The Red Kimono 1 Project offered more than a dozen different looks, but when it was over Fairrington thought he was done with the traditional Japanese garment that he had gotten from a friend cleaning out her studio.

Then in talking with friends, he found a new purpose for the red kimono. He began by approaching Palm Springs Mayor Rob Moon, and asked if he would pose while wearing the kimono as a lead subject for Red Kimono Project 2 featuring LGBTQ subjects.

“Without hesitation, he said yes,” Fairrington recalled of the meeting in the mayors office. “From there, I got more people based off of that.”

VIDEO: From his Cherry Valley studio, artist David Fairrington explains the creation of Red Kimono Project 2.