Three hundred guests surrounded the palatial pool at the James Logan Abernathy estate in Palm Springs for the season-opening reception of the Desert AIDS Project Partners for Life and 100 Women. Lulu California Bistro catered the event and Leslie Barclay from Diageo provided libations.

Desert AIDS Project CEO/President David Brinkman welcomed the supporters of both leadership-giving programs and updated the guests on the accomplishments that DAP has achieved to end the AIDS epidemic. Brinkman also noted that “Get Tested Coachella Valley” has tested 80, 500 individuals and, as a result, $180 million have been saved in health care costs.

Christopher Wyant, DAP volunteer and events coordinator, shared his personal experiences with AIDS/HIV and addiction and said, “Change in the world starts with change in our community.”

DAP is a humanitarian organization providing healthcare to underserved communities. One half of new patients and clients do not have HIV and come to DAP for primary care because they cannot afford healthcare

Partners for Life is a major donor program that has led the community for over 30 years in the battle against HIV/AIDS with annual financial support for programs and services provided by DAP.

The 100 Women major donor program of DAP was founded 10 years ago to support the development of community and medical services for women and children, specifically, living with or affected by HIV/AIDS and to address recognized unmet needs of their families.



Desert AIDS Project

1695 N. Sunrise Way

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-323-2118

desertaidsproject.org