Desert Dreamers 11: The Writers

A world traveler, originally from New Jersey, Van Dyke was visiting his brother in Los Angeles when they both fell ill with respiratory ailments. They ventured to the desert for its healing, arid climate.

Scholars, particularly Peter Wild, determined that Van Dyke fabricated parts of his journey through the desert; nevertheless, he was elected to the National Institute of Arts and Letters and remains widely credited for tuning perceptions and asserting the value of the American deserts.

This excerpt provides one of the earliest descriptions of the California desert.

From The Desert (1901)

The first going down into the desert is always something of a surprise. The fancy has pictured one thing; the reality shows quite another thing. Where and how did we gain the idea that the desert was merely a sea of sand? Did it come from that geography of our youth with the illustration of the stand-storm, the flying camel, and the over-excited Bedouin? Or have we been reading strange tales told by travelers of perfervid imagination — the Marco Polos of today? There is, to be sure, some modicum of truth even in the statement that misleads. There are “seas” or lakes or ponds of sand on every desert; but they are not so vast, not so oceanic, that you ever lose sight of the land.

What land? Why, the mountains. The desert is traversed by many mountain ranges, some of them long, some short, some low, and some rising upward 10,000 feet. They are always circling you with a ragged horizon, dark-hued, bare-faced, barren — just as truly desert as the sands which were washed down from them. Between the ranges there are wide-expanding plains or valleys. The most arid portions of the desert lie in the basins of these great valleys — flat spaces that were once the beds of lakes but are now dried out and left perhaps with an alkaline deposit that prevents vegetation. Through these valleys run arroyos or dry streambeds — shallow channels where gravel and rocks are rolled during cloudbursts and where sands drift with every wind. At times the valleys are more diversified, that is, broken by benches of land called mesas, dotted with small groups of hills called lomas, crossed by long stratified faces of rock called escarpments. […]

The shadows of foliage, the drift of clouds, the fall of rain upon leaves, the sound of running waters — all the gentler qualities of nature that minor poets love to juggle with — are missing on the desert. It is stern, harsh, and at first repellent. But what tongue shall tell the majesty of it, the eternal strength of it, the poetry of its widespread chaos, the sublimity of its lonely desolation! And who shall paint the splendor of its light; and from the rising up of the sun to the going down of the moon over the iron mountains, the glory of its wondrous coloring! It is a gaunt land of splintered peaks, torn valleys, and hot skies. And at every step there is the suggestion of the fierce, the defiant, the defensive. Everything within its borders seems fighting to maintain itself against destroying forces. There is a war of elements and a struggle for existence going on here that for ferocity is unparalleled elsewhere in nature.