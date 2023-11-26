Three Silent Film Stars Who Lived in Palm Springs

For more than a century, Palm Springs has been Hollywood’s home away from Hollywood. Initially, studios found the Coachella Valley’s panoramic mountain views amenable to shooting Westerns. Director Frank Lloyd made particularly striking use of the landscape in the Zane Grey films of the late 1910s. Zane Grey was soon joined among the palms by a bevy of stars. Initially, the big names camped out at Nellie Coffman’s Desert Inn, where a sanctuary of gardens bloomed in the desert among the inn’s Spanish Mediterranean buildings. The inn served as a temporary residence and retreat for the likes of Rudolph Valentino and William Powell. Years before Palm Springs incorporated as a city in 1938, stories about all the stars enchanted by the Desert Inn on Tahquitz Canyon Way made the name “Palm Springs” famous.

No longer a Hollywood secret, Palm Springs drew ever more renown and visitors. As this sanctuary became a destination, stars from the silent film generation started to put down stakes of their own in this enchanted space. Among the first stars to build homes and lives in Palm Springs were Clara Bow, Billie Dove, and Harold Lloyd. Though their lives took divergent paths, they shared what entertainment writers of the day called “Ranch Fever.” This fever emerged from a shared desire to get away from the pressures of making and promoting pictures. It was rooted in a belief that much of the romance that first drew celluloid dreamers out West had been lost among the regimen and bustle of the entertainment industry. Palm Springs was a place where that feeling could be recaptured. Lloyd, Bow, and Dove built lives of their own in the valley as they sought to make such sentiments tangible.