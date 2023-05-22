Desert Island Unveils Christopher Cichoki’s Collection

Desert Island transformed their ballroom into a cozy lounge space on May 12, for the opening party celebrating Cristopher Cichocki’s newest collection titled “Evaporation Pools.”



Some 120 attendees, including many local artists and community influencers who brought a radiant glow to the space, showed up to take in Cichocki’s work. The evening consisted of a set from local band The Crushedvelvets and closed out the evening with an eclectic DJ set from Ian Townley.

The attendees enjoyed libations from the satellite bar including a special shot made specifically for the exhibition. You can view Cristopher’s work on display in the space’s Northern Gallery through summer.