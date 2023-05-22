Desert Island Unveils Christopher Cichoki’s Collection

Attendees view Cristopher Cichocki’s work in the Northern Gallery on Desert Island.
PHOTOS COURTESY DESERT ISLAND COUNTRY CLUB
Desert Island transformed their ballroom into a cozy lounge space on May 12, for the opening party celebrating Cristopher Cichocki’s newest collection titled “Evaporation Pools.”
Some 120 attendees, including many local artists and community influencers who brought a radiant glow to the space, showed up to take in Cichocki’s work. The evening consisted of a set from local band The Crushedvelvets and closed out the evening with an eclectic DJ set from Ian Townley.
The attendees enjoyed libations from the satellite bar including a special shot made specifically for the exhibition. You can view Cristopher’s work on display in the space’s Northern Gallery through summer.
Desert Island Country Club photo from outside the party looking into the ballroom.
The Crushedvelvets performing on the Desert Island Ballroom.
Desert Island Ballroom transformed into a lounge area for attendees.