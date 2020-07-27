A New Lease on Life

As the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the business community by forcing many to struggle and others to go belly up, out of nowhere comes a second chance for a local theater company.

Desert Rose Playhouse, a non-profit LGBTQ community theatre company, was staring at the possibility of not having a place to call home. However, in a matter of nine days they raised $20,000 to sign a lease in the space previously occupied by Zelda’s in Palm Springs.

Since its inception in 2010, Desert Rose Playhouse has been headquartered at the former Commissary restaurant in Rancho Mirage at Frank Sinatra Drive and Highway 111. The non-profit’s fortunes changed for good after the COVID-19 outbreak in mid-March forced its doors to close.

“Like any other small theater company in town, the pandemic hit us very hard with having to cancel, in essence, three shows of our six shows a year so far, and we had to do the refunds, and just all the money we had put into the show, we just lost, as far as building the sets and costumes and all of that,” recounted Robbie Wayne, Desert Rose’s producing artistic director.

Ironically, Wayne says he had been looking at Zelda’s as a possible new home after the nightclub closed in 2019 following the Palm Springs City Council suspending its conditional use permit. The club had been the site of a fatal shooting and additional issues with police involvement.

“We had contacted Michael McCormick (who owns Zelda’s) a year ago, wanting to see if possibly he would be interested in leasing the Zelda space, but he was still working on trying to bring it back,” Wayne says. “So the timing wasn’t right for him. In hindsight, it wasn’t right for us. We were very lucky in the fact that we didn’t find a new place, because if we had done this last summer and then the pandemic happened, it would have hit us even harder than it did with us having the location in Rancho Mirage.

Wayne spoke further on his theater’s new “lease” on life with Palm Springs Life.