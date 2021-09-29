The Curtain Rises Again

Prepare for a feast.

Indulge your appetite for rousing musical theater accompanied by a fine meal. Take in the smash ABBA-infused Mamma Mia!

(Feb. 18–19). Set your sights on Annie Get Your Gun (March 18–19). Beat a path to A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (April 15–16). Or take in all three. The shows will be available with either reserved table seating with meals served by Acqua California Bistro or general admission with concessions available.