The Curtain Rises Again

The Rancho Mirage Amphitheater.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY DESERT THEATRICALS
Excitement is building.
Desert Theatrical artistic director Ray Limon and managing director Joshua Carr have been busy creating and organizing an invigorating line-up of musical theater performances that include a popular under-the-sea Disney tale, a classic Christmas story, plus three diverse Broadway extravaganzas that will feature dinner and a show.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY DESERT THEATRICALS
Previous productions from Desert Theatricals’ Ray Limon and Joshua Carr include Anything Goes...
PHOTOGRAPH BY NEIL HUSVAR
...and Seussical Jr.
Bring the family.
All ages will be delighted to see the classic Disney movie come to life in The Little Mermaid Jr. (Nov. 20–21). This admission-free program is presented in association with the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory Foundation and underwritten by the generous support of the Brooke Foundation.
Get in the spirit.
Few remain unaffected by Scrooge’s powerful story as depicted in Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol (Dec. 11–12). Take in this exquisite tale on a dark winter evening and find your own spirit of Christmas. Everyone is invited to enjoy this production as a complimentary gift from the City of Rancho Mirage.
PHOTOGRAPH BY NEIL HUSVAR
Joshua Carr
PHOTOGRAPH BY NEIL HUSVAR
Ray Limon
Prepare for a feast.
Indulge your appetite for rousing musical theater accompanied by a fine meal. Take in the smash ABBA-infused Mamma Mia!
(Feb. 18–19). Set your sights on Annie Get Your Gun (March 18–19). Beat a path to A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (April 15–16). Or take in all three. The shows will be available with either reserved table seating with meals served by Acqua California Bistro or general admission with concessions available.
save the dates
The Little Mermaid Jr.
Nov. 20–21, 2021
A Christmas Carol
Dec. 11–12, 2021
Mamma Mia!
Feb. 18–19, 2022
Annie Get Your Gun
March 18–19, 2022
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
April 15–16, 2022