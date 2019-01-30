“The whole show is an artist-driven show,” Wakefield says. “As much as I’d like to take credit for the curation of it — and I think I speak for Matthew and Amanda — it’s the landscape, the place, that is providing the curatorial principle.”

“Artists in particular are drawn to this idea of contrast, which is very much foregrounded in the Coachella Valley,” he adds. “It’s different from the High Desert in that respect. It runs the full spectrum from the utopian midcentury vision of Palm Springs to the completely dystopic architecture of Mecca and the Salton Sea. It was a natural expansion to try to embrace this and explore it as another facet.”

The success of the first Desert X caught most people by surprise, occasionally producing friction when visitors flooded residential neighborhoods. This time, staff took extra steps to integrate artworks with the surrounding communities. Shuttle buses will transport visitors into environmentally sensitive areas, and attendance is limited for some sites. The spread of the artworks asks more effort from participants, but also creates the opportunity to absorb what’s been seen and anticipate what comes next.

“The first iteration had a slightly difficult approach, a problematic approach, of the desert as this idea of blank canvas, which it clearly is not,” Wakefield says. “With time and greater familiarity, all of us, myself included, become more receptive to the nuances. The ecological nuances in particular, but also the social and cultural nuances that are spread throughout.”

“It’s a nonprescriptive show. There’s no one telling you how to enter it or how to see it or how to orchestrate this experience. That’s somewhat unique,” he says. “As much as the show is about the refraction of the artists’ interests in the desert through these particular works, it’s also about encouraging the audience to explore the desert in their own time, and explore the spaces in between the works.”