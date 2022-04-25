Desert X Goes to AlUla

I came here in February to attend the second iteration Desert X AlUla, which links the Coachella Valley with Saudi Arabian deserts through site-specific installations by 15 artists incorporating the themes of “mirage” and “oasis.” Controversial in the Coachella Valley because of its alleged elitist art washing and financing by a regime with a record of human rights abuses, it is a crucible of art and commerce, politics and culture, internationalism, and selective moral outrage. While Yemeni frankincense was once the hot commodity, it’s now arms dealing and proxy wars — sponsored by a variety of regional players as well as by the same nations that are home to some of the most vociferous critics of the Saudi regime. Thanks to enthusiastic offerings of sweetheart deals with international companies, there is now more foreign capital in Saudi than Dubai.

Susan Davis, founder and president of Desert X, says the Saudi iteration came about through person-to-person diplomacy, rather than any international intrigue. The connector was Los Angeles–based artist, collector, and Saudi royal Sultan Bin Fahad, whose work “Desert Kite” appears in this year’s show. The mud structure with a mirrored façade housing an urn-like sculpture embellished with protective symbols from Nabatean tombs — that could be a trap or a treasure — offers an apt visual metaphor for the entire exercise. Bin Fahad came to Desert X in the Coachella Valley in 2019 and contacted Davis through a mutual friend after seeing an intrinsic connection between the desert environments as well as an opportunity to connect Saudi and international artmakers.

If Desert X AlUla had a theme song, it would be David Bowie’s “The Secret Life of Arabia.” Like the song with its lush, multilayered production and exotic melodies, the festival plays on Western fascination with a place often wrongly portrayed as a cultural monolith and reveals some interesting chord changes.