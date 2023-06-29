Does the Therapeutic Value of a Spa Day Live Up to the Hype?

Pair a massage or similar spa treatment with other modalities, like soaking in the mineral-rich waters of a hot spring or halotherapy (salt rooms, known to clear sinuses and relieve respiratory issues), and the boon to physical, mental, and emotional well-being swells.

Accordingly, the spa industry as a whole is trending toward longer day-spa experiences that extend well beyond a single treat- ment, says Daniel Spencer, director of spa at The Spa at Séc-he and its sister facility, Sunstone Spa in Rancho Mirage. At Séc-he, you’re invited (nay, encouraged) to arrive early and take advantage of a labyrinth of offerings: salt rooms, steam rooms and saunas, grounding rooms, acoustic therapy rooms, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and of course, the mineral waters after which the spa was named. Séc-he means “the sound of boiling water” in Cahuilla and is the formal name of the ancient hot spring that feeds 22 private baths and a coed outdoor pool with slightly sulfuric water warmed 8,000 feet below the earth’s surface. Cahuilla legend speaks of Tu-to-meet, a leader who struck his staff into the ground and twisted it until water sprang forth, tapping a hot spring that would never dry up and always be there for those who need healing and rejuvenation.