Raise the Woof

The Weenie-Tini at Boozehounds in Palm Springs.
PHOTOGRAPH BY JENNI-KATE ROGERS
Every dog will have its day in the Coachella Valley with this paw-some itinerary, which includes stops at pet-friendly boutiques, eateries, and more.
Early Morning
Start with a bite.
Grab java and breakfast for yourself at 4 Paws Coffee Co. in Palm Springs while your four-legged best friend sticks their snout into one of the coffee shop’s Pup Cups, a whipped concoction topped with a biscuit. 4 Paws donates proceeds to local animal organizations, so ordering a latte could actually help other pets find homes.
Late Morning
Play fetch.
At the Palm Springs Dog Park, pups roam freely in the shady 1.6 acres of fenced-in grass and sand. There are plenty of trees, tennis balls, and even fire hydrants. For social creatures, the park is busiest around 7 a.m. To avoid the pack, go around 11 a.m. when you won’t be completely hounded.
PHOTOGRAPH BY JENNA MURRAY
Hanging out at Boozehounds Palm Springs.
Mid-Day
Pamper your pooch.
After playing outdoors, give your doggie some style at The Barking Lot in Cathedral City. This groomer has a self-serve station where owners can wash pets. If your good boy or girl needs more of a professional touch, services include eye and ear cleaning, baths, blowouts, and skilled cuts. The best part: They clean up.
Afternoon
Make your pet fancy.
If you’re visiting the Coachella Valley on a fall weekend, stop by The Street Fair at the College of the Desert in Palm Desert to find a cute and com-fur-table new harness from Spoiled Dog Designs, a Palm Springs-based business that regularly appears at the market and also vends its inventory of uniquely patterned dog accessories online. spoileddogdesigns.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY STELLA ADENA
Rancho Relaxo in Rancho Mirage is a pet lover's paradise.
Late Afternoon
Keep wagging.
For another dose of re-tail therapy, roll over to Rancho Relaxo. The quirky boutique in Rancho Mirage is a pet lover’s paradise, welcoming doggos with open arms (and lots of treats). Shoppers and their furry sidekicks can find comfy fashions like T-shirts for the humans and bandanas for the canines.
Evening
Chow down.
The dog-centric Boozehounds restaurant in Palm Springs has a separate entrance and patio for pups, who enjoy their own menu with options like the Weenie-Tini cocktail and a grilled chicken bowl filled with steamed rice and mixed cauliflower. Be warned: It’s so delicious, your dog will surely beg for more.
Paw Patrol
While a dog-cation in the desert is a good idea, it’s also smart to follow these rules when visiting the valley.
Keep leashed.
The Coachella Valley is home to coyotes, bobcats, snakes, and other potentially dangerous animals, so leash and watch your pets when they’re outside. For itty-bitty doggies, it might be wise to invest in an armored harness — yep, it’s a thing — that will protect them from possibly being dragged away by wild animals.
Watch your step.
In fall, desert temperatures can reach 80 degrees. Avoid walking dogs on hot pavement. (If it’s too hot for your bare feet, it’s too hot for their paws.) Never strand pets in a car — even if it’s only for a few minutes. No matter the weather, it’s unlawful to leave a pet unattended in an enclosed vehicle in Palm Springs.
Stay hydrated.
Like humans, an adult dog’s body is made up of about 60 percent water. In warm weather, pooches need about three to four times the normal amount of water, depending on their size and activity level. (Generally, dogs need one ounce of water for each pound of their body weight per day.) If playing outdoors, keep one bottle of water on hand for you and another for Fido.
