Raise the Woof

Every dog will have its day in the Coachella Valley with this paw-some itinerary, which includes stops at pet-friendly boutiques, eateries, and more.

Early Morning

Start with a bite.

Grab java and breakfast for yourself at 4 Paws Coffee Co. in Palm Springs while your four-legged best friend sticks their snout into one of the coffee shop’s Pup Cups, a whipped concoction topped with a biscuit. 4 Paws donates proceeds to local animal organizations, so ordering a latte could actually help other pets find homes.

Late Morning

Play fetch.

At the Palm Springs Dog Park, pups roam freely in the shady 1.6 acres of fenced-in grass and sand. There are plenty of trees, tennis balls, and even fire hydrants. For social creatures, the park is busiest around 7 a.m. To avoid the pack, go around 11 a.m. when you won’t be completely hounded.