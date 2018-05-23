“Light food with light sake is a good rule of thumb,” Mahoney says. “We will be offering premium, sipping-style sake. With so much fun being had with the food, I wanted to have fun with the sake as well — and what better way to do that than to offer flights. It’s a way to sample different sakes as you sample different cuisines, like you are meant to do in Japanese dining.

Part of the dining experience at Domo is the tranquil environment. “We want that really Zen feel,” Mahoney notes. “You come in to the restaurant [and are met with] nice, soft music [and] beautiful décor, and then it’s all about the food. Only the finest quality. We eat with our eyes.” Great sushi is as much about art and technique as it is about flavor, he explains, joking that patrons often spend a lot of time photographing their food before they actually eat it.

The Rainbow Roll is in the shape of a rainbow, the Red Snapper Ceviche looks like a bursting flower in full bloom, and the Hot Nights Roll sizzles with a painterly display of sauce.