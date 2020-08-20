Drive-In Films to See This Weekend

So you’ve reached your limit with streaming. You hanker for that movie theater experience, but the coronavirus pandemic has closed indoor movie viewing. Drive-in movie venues have been popping up all over the country, and the Coachella Valley has expanded its offerings since June.

The beauty is you stay in your car. And each of these venues has a bathroom if that becomes an issue. Some offer concessions, some don’t. Leave the remote at home. You won’t need it.

Here is what is playing this weekend:

Special Event: Alejandro Jodorowsky Film Trilogy

The groundbreaking and unforgettable films of acclaimed artist Alejandro Jodorowsky will be presented by The Frida Cinema as two double-feature drive-in screenings pairing his new documentary, Psychomagic, A Healing Art with his landmark 1970’s works El Topo (1970) and The Holy Mountain (1973). thefridacinema.org

El Toro Flicks at Westfield Mall

The third level deck of the mall’s parking garages has been converted into a drive-in theater with concessions and bathrooms. This weekend features the animated hit Coco on Aug. 21, followed by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Aug. 22 and Grease on Aug. 23. eltorotickets.com

Palm Springs Cultural Center

Make plans ahead of time to see House of Cardin on Sept. 4, a documentary on fashion genius Pierre Cardin thanks to Palm Springs filmmakers P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes, who will be in attendance. psculturalcenter.org

Van Buren Drive-In Theater

Five films are scheduled at the Riverside venue, including Goonies, Iron Man, Unhinged (new starring Russell Crowe), Tax Collector (also new with Shia LaBeouf ). Grown Ups with Adam Sandler, and Stand By Me. Concessions and bathrooms available. vanburendriveintheatre.com

Rubidoux Drive-In Theater

Also located in Riverside and featuring the same films as the Van Buren Drive-In. Concessions and bathrooms available. rubidouxswapmeet.com

• READ NEXT: Palm Springs Filmmakers to Document the Life of Music Great Trini Lopez.