Not Just Another Face in the Crowd

The cast of the 1967 war film, The Dirty Dozen, read like a Who’s Who A-list of Hollywood stars: Lee Marvin, Charles Bronson, Ernest Borgnine, John Cassavetes, George Kennedy, Donald Sutherland, and Telly Savalas.

Many of those actors had served in the U.S. military during World War II.

Surrounded by this veteran cast was Trini Lopez, who played the role of Pedro Jimenez. While Lopez might have looked out of place, his successful music career actually made his face more recognizable than his acting peers. After signing with Frank Sinatra’s label, Reprise Records in 1963, his debut live album, Trini Lopez at PJ’s, sold more than 1 million copies and included the hit, “If I Had a Hammer,” which hit No. 1 in 36 countries.

“Jim Brown actually says, ‘Trini was more famous than all of us at that moment,’” recalls P. David Ebersole.

“He was a bigger star than Lee Marvin. He was an international star,” adds Todd Hughes.

