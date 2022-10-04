El Mirasol

“We take a lot of pride in our food here,” says Karina Castañeda, the eldest of their three daughters, who grew up in the kitchen watching their parents prepare wholesome dishes whose roots trace back to their native Zacatecas. Over the years, the recipes have evolved to become more healthful and accommodating of varying dietary preferences. The refried beans are vegan, for example (a rarity in most Mexican restaurants); the chiles rellenos are now prepared with rice flour, so gluten-free guests can still enjoy them.

With tortillas, sauces, and each dish made from scratch, a lot of care goes into the quality of ingredients. “Set aside the fried and cheese-filled items, and you’re left with a lot of really nutrient-dense sauces that have a lot of vegetables,” Karina says. “And the mole, for example, is full of so many different seeds and nuts and chiles that we grind with a stone mill to release all the oils. All of that is just so good for you, full of vitamins and minerals.”