Emma Stone Honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Stone isn’t overly sentimental about awards, but she acknowledges that her accolades have granted her a certain amount of creative freedom. “In the past, I would say, five years, there has been an opportunity to move into realms I never expected,” she says. And she knows the moment won’t last forever, so she’s trying to capitalize on it by seizing roles that keep the fire burning in her belly.

Stone has an unusual ability to manifest realities that are more impressive than the ones she imagines. Long before becoming an awards-season titan, she often professed that her only professional ambition was to appear on Saturday Night Live. “Other than SNL, I have absolutely no goal,” she told BlackBook in 2009. And wouldn’t you know it, she was invited to host the very next year.

For her opening monologue inside Studio 8H, the 22-year-old rising star walked onstage with nerves on full display. Her breath was quick and shallow, her face tight. “I’ve wanted to be on this stage since I was a little girl,” she said, fidgeting with her hands. “It is truly a dream come true, so I just want to say to all the 14-year-old girls out there …” Here, she pivots from Emily to Emma, the kid with anxiety to the actress with comedic wit and performance in her bones: “Drop out of school and move to L.A., because it always works out.”

The world already knew Stone could hold her own in comedy. Early projects like Superbad (2007) with Jonah Hill and The House Bunny (2008) with Anna Faris demonstrated she had the charisma. Her SNL appearance proved she was not only funnier than viewers probably imagined, but also self-aware in a way that makes her easy to root for.