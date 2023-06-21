Enjoy the Desert After Dark This Summer

Shake it off.

Start the night off right with a stylish arrival in a rented limo from Cardiff Limo, which will get you to the club in style. Then, head to newcomer Reforma in Palm Springs for a Latin-inspired night of music and dancing. Copa Nightclub in Palm Springs cranks up the volume with a variety of genres. The Nest in Indian Wells is another late-night favorite among locals. For a more intimate experience, check out BaBaLoo Lounge in Palm Desert or Neil’s Lounge in Indio.

Party all night.

Up for a late night out? Check out The Amigo Room at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club for a cool cocktail and a DJ set. Bart Lounge in Cathedral City offers a cozy setting for cocktails, games, DJs, and karaoke. Meanwhile, LIT Bar and Lounge in Indio is a sleek spot that features electronic music and frequent live entertainment. For big-name performers, check the lineup at The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. If you prefer to do the singing, visit Plan B Live Entertainment in Thousand Palms for karaoke every Sunday.

Hit the jackpot.

Try your luck at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, where you’ll find more than 1,600 slot machines, a variety of table games, and a concert venue. Three Agua Caliente Casino locations, in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and Cathedral City, pair dining with expansive gaming floors and amenities. Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio boasts bingo and off-track betting in addition to table games, slots, and live entertainment. In Coachella, Augustine Casino is a hidden gem that locals love for its smaller size and loose penny slots. All properties are open 24 hours except Augustine.