Enjoy the Desert After Dark This Summer

Shake it off.
Start the night off right with a stylish arrival in a rented limo from Cardiff Limo, which will get you to the club in style. Then, head to newcomer Reforma in Palm Springs for a Latin-inspired night of music and dancing. Copa Nightclub in Palm Springs cranks up the volume with a variety of genres. The Nest in Indian Wells is another late-night favorite among locals. For a more intimate experience, check out BaBaLoo Lounge in Palm Desert or Neil’s Lounge in Indio.
Party all night.
Up for a late night out? Check out The Amigo Room at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club for a cool cocktail and a DJ set. Bart Lounge in Cathedral City offers a cozy setting for cocktails, games, DJs, and karaoke. Meanwhile, LIT Bar and Lounge in Indio is a sleek spot that features electronic music and frequent live entertainment. For big-name performers, check the lineup at The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. If you prefer to do the singing, visit Plan B Live Entertainment in Thousand Palms for karaoke every Sunday.
Hit the jackpot.
Try your luck at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, where you’ll find more than 1,600 slot machines, a variety of table games, and a concert venue. Three Agua Caliente Casino locations, in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and Cathedral City, pair dining with expansive gaming floors and amenities. Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio boasts bingo and off-track betting in addition to table games, slots, and live entertainment. In Coachella, Augustine Casino is a hidden gem that locals love for its smaller size and loose penny slots. All properties are open 24 hours except Augustine.
Bootlegger Tiki.
PHOTO BY DANIELA STALLINGER
sip A taste of tropical paradise.
Toucans Tiki Lounge in Palm Springs pairs a peppy atmosphere with a variety of tropical cocktails and live entertainment, including drag shows and cabaret, while nearby Bootlegger Tiki offers a more refined experience with expertly crafted cocktails and a dimly lit, speakeasy-style ambiance. The Reef Palm Springs at Caliente Tropics Resort features island-themed décor and creative drinks you’d crave on a beach. You can also pass the rum at Tonga Hut in Palm Springs, the historic sister spot of the Los Angeles locale that’s been serving paradise-inspired pick-me-ups since the 1950s.
Drag in the desert.
Weekends are for drag brunch in Palm Springs at Oscar’s or Chill Bar, which also hosts drag bingo. Shows and competitions happen weekly at Hunters Palm Springs. In Cathedral City, play bingo with a queen at Amp Sports Lounge or One Eleven Bar, another brunch favorite that holds RuPaul’s Drag Race watch parties.
A Day With dj modgirl
Named the Coachella Valley’s best DJ by readers of The Desert Sun, Kellee McQuinn (aka DJ Modgirl) hosts the weekly Tea Dance radio show on KGAY 106.5 and is the resident DJ at the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs. djmodgirl.com
MORNING:
Take in the midcentury architecture with a leisurely walk in the Indian Canyons neighborhood of Palm Springs. Then, it’s off to the Ace Hotel for a hip and relaxed brunch.
NOON:
Shopping! Shopping! Shopping! Trina Turk is basically a religion in Palm Springs, and her colorful store is my happy place. If you’re a vintage clothing maniac like me, be sure to check out Mitchell’s, The Frippery, Gypsyland, Iconic Atomic, and Revivals.
NIGHT:
Sip a pre-dinner cocktail at the swanky V Wine Lounge. Then, for the most creative culinary experience, book tickets at the PS Underground supper club or airplane-themed speakeasy PS Air Bar. If you still have steam left, sing show tunes with the boys at Quadz on Arenas Road.