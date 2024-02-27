Exclusive New York Dinner Previews Palm Desert Food & Wine

As the chefs crafted their plates, we diners mingled. Servers carrying trays of technicolor disks — ember-roasted purple yam atop 26-month aged tepary bean molé negro — and mounds of Alaskan king crab with burnt leek aioli and miso salsa macha, wove between us. Before they could even fully pronounce the name of their cargo, their trays were emptied. Appetites were, apparently, whet.

Sosa, whose Tía Carmen restaurant recently opened at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, played the part of evening emcee. With his hair carefully coiffed and a smile easily deployed, he told a story about cooking as a child with his Dominican aunt, Tía Carmen. As he spoke, servers silently deployed the first course: tuna crudo in a bright yellow coconut broth, accented by smoked chili oil, dill, and jicama. Sosa’s culinary influences range from Southeast Asia to the Caribbean to France.