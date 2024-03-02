Experience More Than Golf at Tradition Golf Club

Tradition Golf Club.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY ETHAN KAMINSKY
When seasoned golfers first survey Tradition’s 18-hole Championship course designed by one-time member Arnold Palmer, it reaffirms their decision to explore a membership. At the same time, it inspires casual or novice golfers to spend more time refining their game. They all come from near and far to pursue their favorite pastime in an unparalleled setting and then, to their increasing delight, discover that golf is just the beginning of what Tradition has to offer.
“Every day we’re out on the course, we’re always kind of pinching ourselves,” says Megan Axelrode. She and her husband, Mark, have been members since 2018, traveling to the desert from their Northern California home. “Tradition is such a beautiful course and so fun to play. We love bringing friends to share the beauty of it.”
The Axelrodes have always been impressed by Tradition’s welcoming environment. “Especially for new people coming in, everybody goes out of their way to make them feel part of the club,” Mark says. Megan feels as if she’s made some lifelong friends at Tradition. “I think because we have the common denominator of golf, it brings us all together. But once you start doing other activities, you begin to realize we all have similar interests. The membership is great.”
Installed in 2018, a statue of Arnold Palmer stands tall outside the golf course that he designed.
UPPING ITS GAME
Golf will always be the center attraction at Tradition, but the club is cognizant of members’ varied interests and strives to provide a well-rounded experience. For instance, bocce ball continues to hold its own on convivial and starlit evenings when it is played in the shadow of the historic Hacienda del Gato. The latter is one of several early Spanish-style structures that remain a central part of the Tradition landscape.
With three dining venues, the club’s culinary experience continues to impress with seasonal and handcrafted menu offerings that are locally sourced and internationally inspired. Members also enjoy customized private functions and in-home catering services all provided by the club.
Wellness has become a significant and important element of daily club life. From yoga to barre, Pilates to spin, Tradition’s group exercise and personal training programs offer something for everyone. If pampering is in order, the spa offers a host of restorative and relaxing treatments. Meanwhile, members who enjoy hiking can sign up for monthly guided excursions along Coachella Valley trails. There are also organized bike rides and a walking club.
Tradition’s fitness campus continues to evolve with the latest addition of pickleball. Looking as if they have been part of the fabric of Tradition since the beginning, the courts are a seamless and popular addition to the club. It’s obvious that members are keen to play America’s fastest-growing sport. The club offers a Pickleball coach as well as organized mixers.
“Tradition is a very social club,” confirms Tradition member Juli Inkster of LPGA fame. “We have bocce ball leagues, a lot of people are playing pickleball, the golf course is amazing. I call it an adult camp where every day feels like Saturday.”
Enjoy a meal at Tradition Golf Club.
Friendships initially forged on the main golf course, the nine-hole short course, or the newly improved driving range deepen on social occasions such as Tradition-organized concerts, speaker events, author-led book discussion groups or doc talks, and card games to name just a few. Additionally, Tradition’s director of golf, Jerry Hixson, organizes a golf trip abroad that many members are eager to join. In 2024, the group will head to Portugal, where they will golf, dine, and enjoy the sights of Lisbon and the Algarve together.
CONNECTIONS TO CHERISH
With less than 300 homesites all set a discreet distance back from the course and a membership capped at 210 golf members, Tradition maintains an intimate atmosphere. Members tend to mingle as if they’ve known each other for a lifetime. For instance, when decade-plus members Steve and Linda Case recently sat down to enjoy a meal in the clubhouse tavern, it wasn’t long before another couple they knew only casually asked to join them.
“Our answer was absolutely!” Steve says. “There’s just a feeling here that everybody’s welcome, and everyone is very social. There’s a strong sense of community that is fostered by the membership as well as the staff. It isn’t always found at other clubs, but it’s an example of something that I think is very special and unique about Tradition.”
From pickleball to fine eats, there are countless ways for members to socialize at Tradition.
LPGA Hall of Famer and member Juli Inkster (standing fourth from left), LPGA Major Champion Pat Hurst (far left) along with recent LPGA Winner Angel Yin (bottom center) led teams of Tradition lady golfers in the club’s inaugural Inkster Cup in 2023.
Something else that is shaping up to be special and unique about Tradition is the recently introduced Inkster Cup — a Solheim Cup–themed golf tournament devised for the ladies and organized by none other than Juli Inkster. With the men having a Ryder Cup-formatted tournament, a few female members and director of golf Jerry Hixson thought to approach Inkster about developing a similar event just for the ladies. She immediately jumped on the idea.
“I wanted to make it so a 36 handicap could have just as much fun as a 4 handicap,” Inkster says. “The goal was for it to be an exciting event with everyone out there just having a good time.” The 2023 Inkster Cup was a resounding success. Inkster recruited fellow LPGA Tour player Pat Hurst to be captain of the other team, and notable players such as Tradition ambassador member Judy Rankin and LPGA player Angel Yin.
Case Family celebrating their daughter’s wedding at Tradition.
“I played every single day and loved every minute,” says Linda Case, who is a relative newcomer to the sport. “Every day had a different format and a different journey for the golfers. It was such a high-energy, positive reinforcement of ladies golf.”
Megan Axelrode concurred. “The match play was friendly and competitive, and to be surrounded by such accomplished women golfers was so inspirational.” The 2024 Inkster Cup is set to deliver more of the same.
AN AUTHENTIC CULTURE
Every aspect of Tradition is infused with a warmth and understated elegance. The easy camaraderie that exists between members speaks volumes, as does the friendly nature of long-time employees. “If you ask a question of staff, they will never say no,” confirms Mark Axelrode, who is consistently awed by the club’s service level. “They will either answer yes, or if they can’t do it, they’ll offer to explore another option for you.”
“The longevity and dedication of staff is truly astounding,” confirms Steve Case, recalling the level of service his family received on the occasions of their two daughters’ weddings, both of which were held at Tradition. However, if there is one moment that encapsulates his experience and impression of Tradition, it was an encounter with Arnold Palmer that occurred soon after the Cases joined the club. Linda was just learning to play golf, and Arnold came out on the short course to say hello and offer encouragement.
There are surprises around every corner at Tradition, including this secret tee box on #7.
PHOTO COURTESY DANIEL ESLINGER/KAMINSKY PRODUCTIONS
Mark and Megan Axelrode.
“While he was there, Arnold insisted Linda take a shot, which she did, amazingly hitting a beautiful high shot that landed on the green,” Steve says. “And Arnie clapped and said, ‘That was a great shot. I’d like to take credit for that.’ Then he smiled and said, ‘Have a great day,’ and left. He set the tone for the staff and the membership, and how he made people feel is still embedded in the culture of the club.”
Similar to how the beautiful Santa Rosa Mountains loom large in the background, Arnold Palmer’s legacy lives on at Tradition, his treasured West Coast home. The time-honored tradition of golf continues amid offerings that evolve alongside members’ interests and desires. The past anchors, but the future beckons, and Tradition Golf Club remains on course.
Real Estate team.
The club’s on-site real estate office is located inside the Hacienda, and team members Bill Albers, Amy Albers, Lisa Putnam, and Jana Vincent are available to show properties seven days a week. To schedule an appointment, contact Principal Realtor Amy Albers at 760-774-8245 or [email protected].
78261 Deacon Drive West
5 bed/5.5 bath, 5,458 sf, listed at $5,995,000
53660 Del Gato Drive
4 bed/4.5 bath, 4,390 sf, listed at $4,995,000
52905 Latrobe Lane
4 bed/4.5 bath, 5,207 sf, listed at $5,295,000
52788 Claret Cove
4 bed/4.5 bath, 6,100 sf, listed at $4,795,000
78482 Talking Rock Turn
4 bed/6 bath, 5,935 sf, listed at $4,795,000