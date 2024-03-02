Experience More Than Golf at Tradition Golf Club

When seasoned golfers first survey Tradition’s 18-hole Championship course designed by one-time member Arnold Palmer, it reaffirms their decision to explore a membership. At the same time, it inspires casual or novice golfers to spend more time refining their game. They all come from near and far to pursue their favorite pastime in an unparalleled setting and then, to their increasing delight, discover that golf is just the beginning of what Tradition has to offer.

“Every day we’re out on the course, we’re always kind of pinching ourselves,” says Megan Axelrode. She and her husband, Mark, have been members since 2018, traveling to the desert from their Northern California home. “Tradition is such a beautiful course and so fun to play. We love bringing friends to share the beauty of it.”

The Axelrodes have always been impressed by Tradition’s welcoming environment. “Especially for new people coming in, everybody goes out of their way to make them feel part of the club,” Mark says. Megan feels as if she’s made some lifelong friends at Tradition. “I think because we have the common denominator of golf, it brings us all together. But once you start doing other activities, you begin to realize we all have similar interests. The membership is great.”