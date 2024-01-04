The Oldest Golf Course in Palm Springs

Palm Springs and its environs are synonymous with golf, so it’s hard to imagine a time when there wasn’t a course in sight. A century ago, that was precisely the case until an oil tycoon named Thomas O’Donnell sought to remedy the situation. Spending time at the Desert Inn, he took to playing pitch and putt around the property until he got the idea to build his own golf course (shown above in 1960).

O’Donnell purchased two parcels of land adjacent to the Desert Inn and started building his private nine-hole course in 1926, finishing the following year. Nestled at the base of the San Jacinto Mountains, a block from what became Palm Canyon Drive, the course’s layout was determined not only by the contours of the range but also by how far O’Donnell and a golfing buddy could hit the ball.