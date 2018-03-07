There’s plenty to sip and savor at Palm Desert Food & Wine. Unfortunately, that’s not the case for many who call the Coachella Valley home, and the festival is bringing the reality of food insecurity into the spotlight.

Across the valley, tens of thousands of people do not have consistent access to nutritious, affordable food. For the second consecutive year, FIND Food Bank, a nonprofit that provides food assistance and essentials to those in need through a network of agency members, will be the sole charitable partner of this three-day culinary event, with each ticket purchased providing 35 meals for local residents.

FIND’s 36,000-square-foot warehouse in Indio is where fresh produce and packaged goods are gathered for inspection, sorting, and delivery to partners and standalone distribution sites. FIND relies on thousands of volunteers to help prepare the approximately 10 million pounds of food it distributes annually.

“Hunger is a community problem that requires a community solution,” says Chantel Schuering, FIND’s community relations director.

In this case, “community” extends beyond the everyday definition: Many who donate or volunteer are visitors who come to the Coachella Valley for an event or vacation and wish to engage in service opportunities while they’re here. She recalls, for instance, a group of visiting tax lawyers who passed a hat around at lunch and raised almost $3,000, which they donated to the food bank.