Five Unexpected Products Made With Coachella Valley Dates

Date Coconut Rolls

The folks at Sun Lovin’ Foods source their dates from Thermal. To make these rolls, protein-packed snacks that deliver a natural energy boost, they blend dates with almonds, then coat the mixture in coconut crumbles. (If you’re not into coconut, try the date almond rolls instead.)

Date Crystals

Floyd Shields reportedly invented date crystals in 1936. Experimenting with cooking techniques, the pioneering farmer behind Shields Date Garden in Indio chopped his harvest into pieces the size of oats and realized he was onto something. For a decadent date shake, combine equal parts crystals and warm water to form a paste, then blend with ice cream and milk.

Oasis Vodka

Produced by L.A.–based Hollywood Distillery, the small-batch vodka incorporates organic medjool dates harvested from Oasis Date Gardens in Thermal. The fruit imparts a unique minerality and sugar profile, resulting in a smooth finish.