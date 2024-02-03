Five Unexpected Products Made With Coachella Valley Dates

The Date Coconut Rolls from Sun Lovin’ Foods incorporate dates, almonds, and coconut.
PHOTO COURTESY SUN LOVIN' FOODS
Date Coconut Rolls
The folks at Sun Lovin’ Foods source their dates from Thermal. To make these rolls, protein-packed snacks that deliver a natural energy boost, they blend dates with almonds, then coat the mixture in coconut crumbles. (If you’re not into coconut, try the date almond rolls instead.)
Date Crystals
Floyd Shields reportedly invented date crystals in 1936. Experimenting with cooking techniques, the pioneering farmer behind Shields Date Garden in Indio chopped his harvest into pieces the size of oats and realized he was onto something. For a decadent date shake, combine equal parts crystals and warm water to form a paste, then blend with ice cream and milk.
Oasis Vodka
Produced by L.A.–based Hollywood Distillery, the small-batch vodka incorporates organic medjool dates harvested from Oasis Date Gardens in Thermal. The fruit imparts a unique minerality and sugar profile, resulting in a smooth finish.
Dates enhance the minerality of Oasis Vodka.
PHOTO COURTESY HOLLYWOOD DISTILLERY
Jooliettes
Available in three flavors (sea salt, blood orange, and raspberry), these dark-chocolate-covered date nibbles from Joolies, a Coachella Valley brand launched by local growers, make healthful snacking easy. The bite-size sweets are certified USDA organic, vegan, and kosher — tasty and good for you, too.
Desert Dust
Date products don’t have to be cloying. Coachella Valley resident Rick Marino, a travel writer and tour manager for Band of Horses, developed Desert Dust to spotlight the area’s top crop in a new way. Three flavors of seasoning include original, spicy, and savory — a punchy accoutrement to meat, veggies, and popcorn.