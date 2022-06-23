Florence Perchuk executes 60 squats every morning. After the New Yorker moved to Palm Springs in 2014 and until COVID struck, she worked out regularly with personal trainer Dan Donahue at World Gym. Now she trains with him once a week in her home.

At 92 years of age, Perchuk stands tall at 4 feet 8 inches. She jests that squats come easy to her because her short height puts her “close to the ground.” She attributes her flexibility at an advanced age in part to the awareness of body movement she gained in her first career as an opera singer (she later became an interior/kitchen designer) and her physicality in part to athleticism (including tennis, volleyball, and skiing).

“The key word is ‘Vertical’ with a capital V,” she proclaims in explaining her devotion to training. “You don’t stay Vertical if you don’t move. At 92, I plan on moving. And it isn’t going to change if I live to be 100.”