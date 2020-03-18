Queen of the Kitchen

Who were your clients?

New York is such a small town. People don’t realize it. People get a sense of who you are, and what you are. My work became primarily referral. I would get one client, sometimes a law firm, and they would pass me on from one lawyer to the other one, one partner to another partner. I got a lot of calls from Hollywood. They would say, “So-and-so is coming into New York. They’d like you to look at the apartment. ” You have to really study the client to get solutions that work for them. And I was very fortunate; I had some very interesting clients.

You had said you learned the most from the architects?

I learned so much from how they saw a home or a project, looking through their eyes, and then incorporating my work with theirs. My sense, as a designer, is you never stop learning. You continue along the path. To this day, I’m still looking at everybody’s work and saying, “Yeah. I would do this.”

Is there a most memorable project?

The first kitchen I ever had photographed. It was the tiniest, narrowest kitchen imaginable. But it had one ingredient: a magnificent window at the end with a view of one of the oldest churches in New York. This was a young couple, newly married. What they wanted more than anything was to be able to dine in that galley kitchen, so I ended up moving the gas and water lines. The sink, dishwasher, refrigerator, and range moved to one side. On the other side, I mounted wall cabinets. Then, I put a platform in front of the window, and we found a tiny table and two tiny chairs. They were able to get it in under the budget, and it came out beautifully. They were so thrilled. And the editor managed to get a camera in and photograph it.

What was your last job?

I became the design consultant for the Electrolux Corporation in 2001. That was so exciting because we did shots for the catalogs, and we did the shows in Las Vegas. I did a design show house for them in New Jersey. It was a wonderful experience and a wonderful way to end my career. I left in 2007.

Let’s talk about your Palm Springs home.

The house was built in 1959; I bought it in 2014. I had seen a lot of Alexanders, but this one I walked in and said, “Wow.” Plus, it had a fourth bedroom, which I wanted. (I have two grandchildren and two sons who visit.) I put a bid on it that same day. We did some minor things at first. But a home speaks to you. It really does, at least to me. Until I moved in and got the feel, I didn’t want to do any major renovations.