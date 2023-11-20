For Great Wine in Palm Desert, Go to Bellatrix Restaurant & Wine Bar

One of the best ways to discover Torres’ unique culinary vision is through the restaurant’s monthly wine series, held on the second Wednesday of the month, November through May. During these five-course lunches, Torres show-cases some of his more innovative and playful dishes — incorporating unexpected proteins like venison and delighting guests with tableside service. The menu also features additional seafood options. Guests can look forward to new favorites including oysters, branzino, scallops, and octopus.

“We’re focusing on incorporating a fresh, farm-to-table approach,” Nespoli says. Torres works with local farmers to source produce and vendors who provide sustainably raised meats and seafood.

In addition to revitalized flavors, Bellatrix is expanding its event lineup. The restaurant already hosts popular wine expos twice a year and will add gatherings that center around spirits, with themed dinners and tastings. It’s an exciting new era at Bellatrix. Enjoy it all while overlooking the Arnold Palmer–designed golf course.