It’s a Wonderful Resort

Frank Capra’s 1946 It’s a Wonderful Life is a veritable holiday classic, the story of troubled George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart), a man determined to end his life until a guardian angel intervenes on Christmas Eve and shows Bailey the impact he has had on the world.

Had the camera pulled back a little more, it would show that Bedford Falls was really a four-acre lot at RKO’s ranch in Encino. The film was shot during a summer heat wave, so the sweat on Stewart’s desperate face was real. The gentle snow that fell on the picturesque town was a mixture of soap, potato flakes, and fire-extinguishing foam.

• VIEW NEXT: Take a Historical Video Tour of La Quinta Resort.