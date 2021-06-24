Inside Scoop

Flavor Saviors

Adhering to custom, Grannucci features classics from amarena cherry to stracciatella, sweet cream speckled with chocolate shavings. There are surprises, too. “One of the things my uncle taught us,” Rainieri says, “is you have to make this unique to you.” Hence, a dessert from dining memories in New Orleans became Granucci’s crowd-pleasing Bananas Foster gelato. Originally created to celebrate Mardi Gras, it’s now part of the permanent rotation thanks to overwhelming demand.

Stay Fresh

“We always start with real ingredients,” Rainieri says. From the milk to the citrus, Granucci sources from across California. The java comes from Joshua Tree Coffee Company, while Rancho Mirage-made Brandini Toffee is swirled into a toffee gelato. Harvests from the old country make an appearance, too. Among them: deep-roasted Sicilian Bronte pistachios and the “round noble of Piedmont,” aka Tonde Gentile del Piedmonte hazelnuts.

• READ NEXT: 10 Ice Cream Spots to Beat Triple-Digit Temps in Greater Palm Springs.