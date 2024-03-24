Grand Tastings Returned to The Gardens on El Paseo for Palm Desert Food & Wine

It’s not every day that a Michelin-starred chef spoon-feeds hungry diners during a cooking demonstration. But chef Dominique Crenn is two for two at Palm Desert Food & Wine — first offering caviar samples during Friday’s James Beard Gourmet Four-Course Luncheon, then doling out black garlic, an “umami bomb,” during Saturday’s Grand Tastings.

Guests who purchased a Carte Blanche ticket received early access to the culinary extravaganza, which opened at 11 a.m. for an exclusive demonstration with Crenn before general passholders arrived at noon. As she welcomed attendees, the chef and owner of Atelier Crenn and Bar Crenn in San Francisco asked the crowd if “we could make today fun” before ordering a few bottles of wine for the room. She prepared Crenn Salad — a delightfully flavorful mix of frisée and chicory topped with miso mayonnaise, black garlic mayonnaise, fried garlic and shallots, and pickled onion — quipping as she cooked to “never buy bagged salad” and explaining how simple it is to make mayonnaise at home, all while inviting attendees to approach the stage and assist or taste ingredients.

It was a strong start to the 12th annual Palm Desert Food & Wine event presented by Agua Caliente Casinos. The Gardens on El Paseo transforms into an epicurean epicenter for the Grand Tastings, with chef demonstrations on three stages and samples from more than 40 local restaurants and 60 wine, beer, and spirit brands.