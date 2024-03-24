Grand Tastings Returned to The Gardens on El Paseo for Palm Desert Food & Wine

Chef Dominique Crenn during her chef demo.
PHOTO BY YSIN CHAUDHRY
It’s not every day that a Michelin-starred chef spoon-feeds hungry diners during a cooking demonstration. But chef Dominique Crenn is two for two at Palm Desert Food & Wine — first offering caviar samples during Friday’s James Beard Gourmet Four-Course Luncheon, then doling out black garlic, an “umami bomb,” during Saturday’s Grand Tastings.
Guests who purchased a Carte Blanche ticket received early access to the culinary extravaganza, which opened at 11 a.m. for an exclusive demonstration with Crenn before general passholders arrived at noon. As she welcomed attendees, the chef and owner of Atelier Crenn and Bar Crenn in San Francisco asked the crowd if “we could make today fun” before ordering a few bottles of wine for the room. She prepared Crenn Salad — a delightfully flavorful mix of frisée and chicory topped with miso mayonnaise, black garlic mayonnaise, fried garlic and shallots, and pickled onion — quipping as she cooked to “never buy bagged salad” and explaining how simple it is to make mayonnaise at home, all while inviting attendees to approach the stage and assist or taste ingredients.
It was a strong start to the 12th annual Palm Desert Food & Wine event presented by Agua Caliente Casinos. The Gardens on El Paseo transforms into an epicurean epicenter for the Grand Tastings, with chef demonstrations on three stages and samples from more than 40 local restaurants and 60 wine, beer, and spirit brands.
Guests enjoying mixed drinks.
PHOTO BY MOLLIE KIMBERLING
Espresso martini made with Haku Vodka.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Joolies date products.
PHOTO BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
In the main Grand Tastings tent, attendees enjoyed a culinary tour across the Coachella Valley. Local flavors included grilled octopus from Mr. Clamato in Coachella, hamachi tostadas from La Quinta Resort & Club, and blue-cheese-stuffed dates from Cork & Fork.
Saturday’s Grand Tastings offered a sampling not only of some of the desert’s favorite restaurants, but also its newest. Shorebird, the latest edition to El Paseo, served up spoonfuls of fresh key lime pie, while sister restaurant Molé prepared its signature ceviche.
Attendees had their pick for wine pairings, with two of California’s premier wine regions —Temecula and Lodi — featured prominently in the Grand Tastings tent. In addition to wine, attendees could enjoy a variety of gin, whiskey, and tequila brands. With their stunning, snake-shaped bottles, Skorpios Tequila Dragos from the Jalisco Highlands in Mexico was a crowd favorite. Other cocktail highlights included pomegranate concoctions with Plymouth Gin, “date-pom-aritas” by the California Date Commission, and craft margaritas from La Cocina at Reforma Palm Springs.
Chef Dominique Crenn feeds a guest.
PHOTO BY MOLLIE KIMBERLING
Samples of Crenn's salad.
PHOTO BY MOLLIE KIMBERLING
Speaking of dates, celebrity chef and California date ambassador Aarti Sequeira took the stage in the afternoon to share one of her childhood favorites with a desert twist: rock cakes and masala chai, each incorporating local dates. As Sequeira prepared the dough, date farmer Mark Tadros of Aziz Farms in Thermal brought out male and female date flowers, offering a demonstration of how much labor and love goes into pollinating and producing 90 percent of the country’s date crop here in the Coachella Valley.
“The people who come to Palm Desert Food & Wine are really excited about food,” Sequeira shared before her demonstration. “And not just eating it, but where does it come from? And with what kind of soil? Coming to this food festival feels like coming to see your people.”
Despite an uptick in wind that closed the event for safety at 2 p.m., attendees found plenty to enjoy between sips and bites. Lucid Motors showcased two of its luxury electric vehicles, while New Orleans & Company brought a NOLA brass band to entertain with live music. North Shore Living even brought fresh herbs, including free mint plants for attendees.
Palm Desert Food & Wine continues on March 24 with a morning brunch event and a second day of Grand Tastings at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert. The lineup features cooking demonstrations by celebrity chef Tyler Florence, returning festival favorite Jamie Gwen, and James Beard and Julia Child award recipient Mary Sue Milliken.
Chef Aarti Sequeira at the Date Camp Demo.
PHOTO BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
Aarti Sequeira and Mark Tadros.
PHOTO BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
Mark Tados with a date palm flower.
PHOTO BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
College of the Desert culinary students.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Shanky's Whip.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Medjool dates.
PHOTO BY MOLLY KIMBERLING