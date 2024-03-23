Chefs Served Personality at Palm Desert Food & Wine’s James Beard Luncheon

It’s safe to say that newlyweds Amber and Antonio did not expect a crowd of some 500 people to witness them licking spoonfuls of caviar off the backs of each other’s hands. But what foodies would decline the invite to sample such a delicacy from Dominique Crenn, the first woman in the United States to receive three Michelin stars and a winner of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Icon Award? Such was the scene Friday afternoon at Palm Desert Food & Wine’s annual James Beard Gourmet Four-Course Luncheon at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert. The event, emceed by celebrity chefs Zac Young and Jamie Gwen, featured courses served by Crenn, Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken, Meg Bickford, and Gale Gand.

French-born Crenn, who won her trio of Michelin stars for Atelier Crenn in San Francisco stole the show from the moment she walked onstage with her arms flung open and a bottle of wine in one hand. She almost immediately descended the stage to toast attendees and then sought out birthday celebrators (hence coming across the newlyweds). She introduced her own soon-to-be-wife before remounting the stage to talk about a dish her mother made: scallops in bonito butter with a nori crisp.

Crenn brought attendees onstage not only to lick caviar, which was an ingredient in her dish, but also to demonstrate their scallop-rendering skills before she demonstrated the proper way to cook them (basted in butter). Her primary tip for preparing any seafood was simple: “Don’t overcook.”