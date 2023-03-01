Greater Palm Springs’ Best Farm-to-Table Restaurants

Palm Springs

Farm: Lush foliage stokes a romantic garden ambiance at this chic eatery inspired by Provence. A prix fixe menu with rotating seasonal entrées invites dinner guests to indulge beneath the stars on dishes like caramelized pineapple brie with truffle and braised lamb osso bucco.



Cathedral City

Daniel’s Table: Watching his grandmother in the kitchen instilled a love for scratch-made cooking in chef Daniel Villanueva. At his Cathedral City restaurant, he serves a hyperseasonal menu that rotates weekly, sources ingredients from local farms, and prepares everything over an open flame.

Palm Desert (TIE)

Wildest: If you’re looking for a dining experience that strikes a balance between healthy and haute, this sleek restaurant and bar on El Paseo is the spot of your wildest dreams. Sustainability and healthfulness guides the menu, which pairs with a Wine Spectator Award–winning wine list.

Wilma & Frieda: Serving comfort food with a twist, Wilma & Frieda specializes in sweet and savory brunch offerings, such as gluten-free pancakes, a soyrizo egg scramble, and a farm-fresh omelet with goat cheese, tomato, and chicken sausage.

Indian Wells

Citrus & Palm: Dine amid mature olive trees on the patio at this Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa restaurant to savor SoCal cuisine at its finest. Grilled lamb kebobs with mint sauce, Brussels sprouts and quinoa, olives and haloumi, and a vegetable tagine made with carrots, fennel, and fingerling potatoes will make your mouth water.

Indio

Heirloom Craft Kitchen: Sustainable farming is the focus at Heirloom, a New American restaurant serving gourmet bites, baked goods, craft salads and sandwiches, and a variety of vegan-friendly options. Try the vegan po’boy, lemony avocado toast, and blistered shishito peppers.

La Quinta

RD RNNR: It’s not every day you see “dirty fries” with gouda gravy on the same menu as a baby beet salad, but RD RNNR caters to every customer’s culinary preference. From seafood to steak to salads, the entrées at this bar and grill spotlight organic ingredients.

Coachella

Temalpakh Farm: Arguably the Coachella Valley’s coolest farm-to-table find is on the farm itself. At Temalpakh Farm, you can call in advance to book an alfresco group dinner in the fields.