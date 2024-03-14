Greater Palm Springs Chefs Celebrate Grapefruit Season

If sipping an icy grapefruit saketini from a salt-rimmed coupe is your idea of nirvana (as it is ours), read on. Grapefruit season in Greater Palm Springs gets the royal treatment as local hot spots present citrus-centric offerings throughout March. From spunky cocktails to bright seafood crudos and savory entrées — there’s even a creamy dessert curd with juicy grapefruit supremes (yum) — the once “forbidden fruit” gets its due, with naturally delicious results.

Orchard to Table

Every detail of chef and owner Michael Beckman’s Workshop Kitchen + Bar is a photo-op waiting to happen. From the oversize Brutalist concrete booths (the restaurant won a James Beard Award for its impressive design) to the monster slice of grapefruit garnishing your cocktail, Workshop makes fine dining as fun as going to a Saturday matinée.

Inspired by the grapefruit’s “fresh and awakening flavor profile,” Beckman created an orchard-to-table dessert that’s ready for its closeup: oro blanco and Meyer lemon curd with supremes, cacao almonds, and Thai basil — majestically presented in a hulled-out grapefruit half.