Greater Palm Springs Restaurants Serve Spring-Inspired Dishes

As photogenic wildflowers fill Greater Palm Springs with inspiring color, local chefs are embracing the season’s bounty of produce, creating vibrant bites and sips as fresh as the air outside. Here are five local dishes and drinks that sing spring.

Burrata Bruschetta

Grapefruit Basil

Indian Wells

Fruit for spring is hardly groundbreaking. Except on bruschetta, it is. Grapefruit Basil, the airy eatery at Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, marries rich burrata and artichoke hearts a refreshing pop of fennel, the bite of baby radish, and the sweet, acidic snap of mandarin oranges. A jolt of olive oil and vinegar brings it all together, and toasty grilled sourdough stands by to scoop it all up. Best nibbled alfresco on the restaurant’s patio, it’s “the perfect dish to start off your meal,” says chef Matthew Resler.