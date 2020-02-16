Albert Frey’s First Residential Property in Palm Springs is For Sale

In addition, The Avi Ross Group hired a carpenter from Paris who built all of the cabinetry from scratch in the Frey style and color. And original Frey cabinetry in the bedrooms and hallway were meticulously restored.

“The original massing of the structure is the same,” says Marina Rossi. “Frey wanted the home to appear to be ‘blocks dropped in the desert’ and this was achieved. We maintained the form and footprint of the original home plus some additions made throughout the years [and] the stucco color and texture was replicated exactly as it was. The ceiling heights and room configuration is original, [while] the landscaping was painstakingly replicated.”

The group’s website also tracks the historical changes the house has undergone along with a few fun facts: “The Guthrie House has experienced many style reiterations including Spanish arches, Hollywood glam, and a host of ill-proportioned additions. Previous owners hosted many well-known celebrities including Sinatra and Marilyn in the bar lounge complete with mirrored ceilings, dark brown tile, and glass block. Errol Flynn lived in the estate while building the first nudist hotel in the area in the 1940s.” (The property was once known as the Errol Flynn Estate.)