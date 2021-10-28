Par-Tee Time

Looking for an a-fore-dable refresher after hitting the greens? At these golf course venues, slow your roll with spectacular views and happy hour specials.

Bellatrix

After conquering the 7,300-yard course at the Arnold Palmer-designed Classic Club in Palm Desert, segue to this Tuscan-style restaurant where well drinks, draft beers, and house wines from the Wine Spectator Award-winning menu are offered at a discount from 3 to 5 p.m. daily alongside shareable dishes like ahi nachos. classicclubgolf.com

Vue Grille & Bar

At the Indian Wells Golf Resort, wind down at this stellar eatery that feels as if it’s hovering over the Players Course like a spaceship. From 2 to 5 p.m. daily, discover reduced drinks and eats like coconut shrimp with an apricot chutney and wings slathered in a spicy “angry” sauce that are served with fried pickles. vuegrilleandbar.com

Escena Lounge & Grill

Savor both happy hour specials and the immaculate scope of the San Jacinto Mountains at the Escena Golf Club in Palm Springs, where each one of the appetizers, including the pork belly tacos, are 25 percent off from 3 to 6 p.m. daily. You can also pick up draft beers for $4, well drinks for $5, and house wines for $6. escenagolf.com