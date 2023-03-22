Hendrixroe Brings Vintage Glamour and Rocker Chic to Fashion Week El Paseo

Brisk temps kept most guests out of the courtyard and gathered in the reception tent, where anticipation hit a fever pitch. This crowd came primed for a party. And when they found their seats as the lights went down and Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle” snarled from the speakers at live-concert volume, they knew they were getting it.

Poured into a black, faux patent leather suit, the first model shimmied nearly to the floor in a slinky dance move at the end of the runway. Next up, a shirtless gent in a purple suit checked his watch before heading back from whence he came. A couple swaggered together, attitude on full display.

Each look packed unique personality and ahead-of-the-trend spirit. A cocky tug on the lapels or a quick strum on an air guitar egged on the enthusiasm. (Wait, did those two models almost hook up mid-runway?)