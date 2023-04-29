High Desert Test Sites Celebrates Three Decades

High Desert Test Sites celebrated its inaugural fundraising dinner with supporters and notable members of the art and design communities.



The event raised more than $200,000 for the nonprofit art organization, with a boost from a large-scale painting by Rob Pruitt that hammered for $50,000 in the live auction. The artist also contributed treasure boxes and other items that were gifted to guests.



HDTS promotes exchange among artists, critical thinkers, and the public through residential fellowships and educational outreach programs. The event marked the start of the organization’s third decade and merger with A-Z West, the 80-acre compound and location of founder Andrea Zittel’s former house and studio.